BERLIN Dec 21 European finance ministers will
examine all options for returning the debt of Cyprus to
sustainable levels, a German government spokesman said on Friday
when asked about the possibility of forced losses for private
bond holders.
"The financing situation will be looked at in January. And
all options will need to be examined," spokesman Steffen Seibert
told a regular government news conference.
"It is clear that the debt sustainability of a country that
is receiving help is a decisive factor. And we need to talk
about how to reach a sustainable debt level. There are several
possibilities."