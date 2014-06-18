BRIEF-Closing prices glitch on Monday caused by software update issue -NYSE Arca
* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update
NICOSIA, June 18 Cyprus's 750 million-euro bond issue on Wednesday was a decisive step towards a "systematic" return to international markets after a three-year exclusion, its finance minister said.
"This issue means that we will be able to refinance a significant part of the present domestic debt and achieving a lower debt re-servicing cost," Harris Greorgiades told reporters. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update
March 21 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.
* Bank of Canada says to auction C$3 billion of 15-day t-bills on March 22 Further coverage: http://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/tb_cm_13728_fcft_20170322_103000.html (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)