BRIEF-S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed
* S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed following announcement of new rating on subsidiary Source text (http://bit.ly/2mbFuNr)
BRUSSELS Feb 11 Cyprus will not accept imposing losses on depositors of its banks as part of a programme to make the Mediterranean island's debt sustainable, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters on Monday.
"I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept it under any circumstances and I don't think it creates any way forward," Shiarly said.
The minister, speaking on his way into a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will discuss an emergency lending programme for Cyprus, responded to a newspaper story, which listed losses on Cypriot bank depositors as one of the options under consideration in setting up a bailout for Cyprus. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)
* FY rental income at 276.3 million Swiss francs ($273.19 million), up 0.5 percent
SOUBRE, Ivory Coast, March 6 Ivory Coast will begin production at a 275 megawatt (MW) hydropower station next month, boosting the West African economic powerhouse's total capacity by around 10 percent, government officials said on Monday.