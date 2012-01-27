NICOSIA Jan 27 Deposits in Cyprus's banking system fell for a second consecutive month in December, by 1.6 percent year-on-year to 69.3 billion euros, central bank data showed on Friday.

The decline was sharper than a 0.1 percent drop year-on-year in November.

The Cypriot banking system had seen double-digit percentage growth in deposits in 2010 and until May 2011, at which point the rate of increase slowed from June onwards.

December figures showed locals held the bulk of deposits followed by residents from non-EU countries, who held 20.2 billion euros.

On a monthly basis, deposits in December rose from 69.05 billion euros in November. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)