FRANKFURT, March 20 Despite Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejecting a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout on Tuesday, depositors could still be hit as parties are seeking ways for the country to avoid an uncontrolled default. Following are the origins of deposits in Cypriot banks, which have been closed since the original bailout plan was announced on Saturday. The data, from the European Central Bank, reflects the stand at the end of January. All figures are in billions of euros. Deposits by non-banks Deposits by banks Domestic 42.8 13.8 Other euro zone 5.3 10.8 - Greece 4.7 - Germany 0.1 - France 0.1 - Luxembourg 0.1 - Malta 0.1 Other EU 2.3 0.8 - Britain 2.0 - Bulgaria 0.1 - Romania 0.1 Outside EU* 19.2 12.8 * While the ECB does not break down deposits country-by-country outside the EU, Moody's rating agency said last week Russian banks had about $12 billion (9 billion euros) placed with Cypriot banks at the end of 2012 and has estimated that Russian corporate deposits at Cypriot banks could be around $19 billion (close to 15 billion euros). (Compiled by Sakari Suoninen)