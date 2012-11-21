NEW YORK Nov 21 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded Cyprus by two notches and pushed it further into junk territory, assigning a BB-minus credit rating as it cited a materially weaker macroeconomic outlook for Cyprus.

The credit outlook remains negative, Fitch said in its statement.

Cyprus is currently trying to negotiate with foreign lenders on a bailout package, with sticking points over how much is needed to recapitalize Cypriot banks as well as on privatizations and pension cuts.