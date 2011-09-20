(Releads, adds Turkish energy minister)

By Michele Kambas

NICOSIA, Sept 20 Cyprus raised the stakes in a dispute with Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday when it announced it had started to drill for gas offshore.

Turkey said this week that it would provide naval escorts for its own oil and gas exploration vessels in the region unless the Greek Cypriot government gave up its drilling plans.

The dispute over what are thought to be major energy reserves beneath the waters of the eastern Mediterranean has also further strained Turkey's relations with Israel, which lays claims to a big gas field in the area, at a time when Ankara is seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East.

Drilling operations by Texas-based Noble Energy were expected to take several weeks.

"The drilling process has been started by Noble Energy on the basis of the agreement with the Republic of Cyprus," said deputy government spokesman Christos Christofides.

Noble started preparatory work on Sunday evening. The block is adjacent to a massive natural gas field claimed by Israel.

Turkey has also questioned the jurisdiction of a maritime boundary agreed between Cyprus and Israel in a area rich in hydrocarbon deposits.

By going ahead with drilling, Cyprus ignored warnings from Turkey that the move could derail peace talks on the future of the ethnically divided island.

Cyprus and Turkey have been at loggerheads over a conflict which has kept the island's Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities estranged for decades. But the drilling controversy has added a new and potentially explosive element into a row which has defied mediation.

The island was split by a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup, and Turkey supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus.

Ankara does not recognise the Greek Cypriot government, which represents Cyprus in the European Union, which Turkey has aspirations to join.

OFFSHORE DEPOSITS

"We think that the Greek Cypriot administration is carrying out an action against international laws as well as the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," said Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz.

Cyprus says it is within its rights to develop any offshore deposits, though areas it has mapped for development all lie to its south, avoiding the Turkish-controlled north.

"Our attempts to exploit hydrocarbons from our exclusive economic zone have the support of the international community," Christofides said.

Turkey says any natural resources found offshore belong to both communities in Cyprus. Irsen Kucuk, the Turkish Cypriot prime minister, said Greek Cypriots were effectively usurping his community's rights.

Although Cyprus is now officially represented by Greek Cypriots, it was initially a partnership of Greek and Turkish Cypriots; the Turkish Cypriots have not been part of government since 1963, when there was a constitutional crisis.

Turkish Cypriots created their own breakaway state in 1983, but are not internationally recognised.

"By ignoring the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots they are sabotaging the search for a solution based on the principles and framework accepted by the United Nations," Kucuk said in a statement.

The United Nations is trying to unite Cyprus as a federation. It wants a conclusion to peace talks by mid 2012, when Cyprus assumes the rotating EU presidency.

Greek Cypriots say Turkish Cypriots can share the benefits of any gas discovery once the island's conflict is resolved.

Cyprus's energy sufficiency has come into sharp focus after the island's largest power station was destroyed by a munitions explosion in July. The economic fallout has fuelled speculation the island, the euro zone's third-smallest economy, could need an EU bailout.

Local energy officials say the block being drilled could contain an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and abuts the largest natural gas find of the last decade off Israel. (Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Simon Bahceli; Editing by Giles Elgood)