NICOSIA, Sept 20 Cyprus raised the stakes in a
dispute with Turkey over energy resources in the eastern
Mediterranean on Tuesday when it announced it had started to
drill for gas offshore.
Turkey said this week that it would provide naval escorts
for its own oil and gas exploration vessels in the region unless
the Greek Cypriot government gave up its drilling plans.
The dispute over what are thought to be major energy
reserves beneath the waters of the eastern Mediterranean has
also further strained Turkey's relations with Israel, which lays
claims to a big gas field in the area, at a time when Ankara is
seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East.
Drilling operations by Texas-based Noble Energy were
expected to take several weeks.
"The drilling process has been started by Noble Energy on
the basis of the agreement with the Republic of Cyprus," said
deputy government spokesman Christos Christofides.
Noble started preparatory work on Sunday evening. The block
is adjacent to a massive natural gas field claimed by Israel.
Turkey has also questioned the jurisdiction of a maritime
boundary agreed between Cyprus and Israel in a area rich in
hydrocarbon deposits.
By going ahead with drilling, Cyprus ignored warnings from
Turkey that the move could derail peace talks on the future of
the ethnically divided island.
Cyprus and Turkey have been at loggerheads over a conflict
which has kept the island's Greek and Turkish Cypriot
communities estranged for decades. But the drilling controversy
has added a new and potentially explosive element into a row
which has defied mediation.
The island was split by a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a
brief Greek inspired coup, and Turkey supports a breakaway
Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus.
Ankara does not recognise the Greek Cypriot government,
which represents Cyprus in the European Union, which Turkey has
aspirations to join.
OFFSHORE DEPOSITS
"We think that the Greek Cypriot administration is carrying
out an action against international laws as well as the rights
of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," said Turkish Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz.
Cyprus says it is within its rights to develop any offshore
deposits, though areas it has mapped for development all lie to
its south, avoiding the Turkish-controlled north.
"Our attempts to exploit hydrocarbons from our exclusive
economic zone have the support of the international community,"
Christofides said.
Turkey says any natural resources found offshore belong to
both communities in Cyprus. Irsen Kucuk, the Turkish Cypriot
prime minister, said Greek Cypriots were effectively usurping
his community's rights.
Although Cyprus is now officially represented by Greek
Cypriots, it was initially a partnership of Greek and Turkish
Cypriots; the Turkish Cypriots have not been part of government
since 1963, when there was a constitutional crisis.
Turkish Cypriots created their own breakaway state in 1983,
but are not internationally recognised.
"By ignoring the rights and interests of the Turkish
Cypriots they are sabotaging the search for a solution based on
the principles and framework accepted by the United Nations,"
Kucuk said in a statement.
The United Nations is trying to unite Cyprus as a
federation. It wants a conclusion to peace talks by mid 2012,
when Cyprus assumes the rotating EU presidency.
Greek Cypriots say Turkish Cypriots can share the benefits
of any gas discovery once the island's conflict is resolved.
Cyprus's energy sufficiency has come into sharp focus after
the island's largest power station was destroyed by a munitions
explosion in July. The economic fallout has fuelled speculation
the island, the euro zone's third-smallest economy, could need
an EU bailout.
Local energy officials say the block being drilled could
contain an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and
abuts the largest natural gas find of the last decade off
Israel.
