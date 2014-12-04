NICOSIA Dec 4 The European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development plans to invest at least 100
million euros annually in Cyprus's financial and energy sectors
as well as privatisations, its chairman said on Thursday.
The EBRD, which is owned by the European Union, the European
Investment Bank and 64 countries, made a 107.5 million euro
investment in Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus in
mid-2014. It holds a 5.02 percent stake in the Cypriot bank.
"We are very ambitious and confident that EBRD investments
will strengthen local businesses, especially the small
enterprise sector," EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti said.
Chakrabarti, in Cyprus to open a resident office of the
organisation in Nicosia, said the EBRD would focus investments
in the financial sector, energy, privatisations and providing
finance to projects of individual countries.
He said the EBRD had a 'strong pipeline' of potential
investment projects.
Cyprus, which received an international bailout in 2013,
plans to privatise its telecoms, electricity and its ports
operator in coming years.
The EBRD's engagement in Cyprus is temporary and expected to
last until 2020.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)