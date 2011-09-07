(Corrects first para to say Cyprus considering asking ECB to buy back government bonds, not government bonds held by Cypriot banks)

Sept 7 Cyprus's government is discussing with the Central Bank of Cyprus the possibility of asking the European Central Bank to buy back government bonds, its finance minister said on Wednesday, in a bid to lower yields on government paper which have spiked on the secondary market in recent months.

"We have agreed it is an issue which is to be considered," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told reporters. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)