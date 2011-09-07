NICOSIA, Sept 7 Cyprus said on Wednesday it was considering asking the European Central Bank to buy back government bonds held by domestic banks hit by heavy writedowns on the back of Greece's debt crisis.

Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said he was in regular consultation with the island's Central Bank, whose governor sits on the ECB's Governing Council.

"We have agreed it is an issue which should be considered and for decisions to be taken," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told reporters. He was responding to a question on whether Cyprus was considering asking the ECB to buy its bonds.

The ECB has bought billions of bonds issued by the euro zone governments struggling most in its sovereign debt crisis, but those purchases have been done on the open market and aimed squarely at bringing down borrowing costs for governments.

Kazamias said that in the context of consultations with Central Bank governor Athansios Orphanides, the role of the state and the Central Bank to challenges Cypriot banks faced was being scrutinised.

"One of the issues is what you raised but it is not the only one," Kazamias told a reporter, in reference to the ECB buyback question.

Normally profitable Cypriot banks last week booked losses in the first half from their participation in a Greek debt swap programme. The swap is expected in total to cost them more than half a billion euros in writedowns.

The state has increasingly focussed on local markets for financing requirements this year to counteract volatility on international markets.

Cyprus has seen its borrowing costs on secondary markets surge on the back of repeated downgrades by ratings agencies because of fiscal slippage and exposure of its banking sector to Greek debt. A huge munitions blast in July added to its woes by destroying the island's largest power station, fanning speculation the island could require an EU bailout.

Cypriot authorities have cut salaries in the public sector and are preparing a fresh raft of austerity measures to stave off further ratings downgrades.

The government says it will legislate for its public deficit to fall below 2.0 percent in 2012 -- from a forecast exceeding 5.0 percent this year, and to zero by 2013.

On Wednesday, a 10 year bond issued to international investors in Feb 2010 was bid at 11.9 percent, from around 6.20 percent in early May. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Patrick Graham)