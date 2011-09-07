NICOSIA, Sept 7 Cyprus said on Wednesday it was
considering asking the European Central Bank to buy back
government bonds held by domestic banks hit by heavy writedowns
on the back of Greece's debt crisis.
Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said he was in regular
consultation with the island's Central Bank, whose governor sits
on the ECB's Governing Council.
"We have agreed it is an issue which should be considered
and for decisions to be taken," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias
told reporters. He was responding to a question on whether
Cyprus was considering asking the ECB to buy its bonds.
The ECB has bought billions of bonds issued by the euro zone
governments struggling most in its sovereign debt crisis, but
those purchases have been done on the open market and aimed
squarely at bringing down borrowing costs for governments.
Kazamias said that in the context of consultations with
Central Bank governor Athansios Orphanides, the role of the
state and the Central Bank to challenges Cypriot banks faced was
being scrutinised.
"One of the issues is what you raised but it is not the only
one," Kazamias told a reporter, in reference to the ECB buyback
question.
Normally profitable Cypriot banks last week booked losses in
the first half from their participation in a Greek debt swap
programme. The swap is expected in total to cost them more than
half a billion euros in writedowns.
The state has increasingly focussed on local markets for
financing requirements this year to counteract volatility on
international markets.
Cyprus has seen its borrowing costs on secondary markets
surge on the back of repeated downgrades by ratings agencies
because of fiscal slippage and exposure of its banking sector to
Greek debt. A huge munitions blast in July added to its woes by
destroying the island's largest power station, fanning
speculation the island could require an EU bailout.
Cypriot authorities have cut salaries in the public sector
and are preparing a fresh raft of austerity measures to stave
off further ratings downgrades.
The government says it will legislate for its public deficit
to fall below 2.0 percent in 2012 -- from a forecast exceeding
5.0 percent this year, and to zero by 2013.
On Wednesday, a 10 year bond issued to international
investors in Feb 2010 was bid at 11.9
percent, from around 6.20 percent in early May.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Patrick Graham)