BERLIN Feb 11 European Central Bank executive
board member Joerg Asmussen believes an aid package for Cyprus
will be ready by the end of next month, he told the German
business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.
"I expect the aid programme for Cyprus will be in place by
the end of March," he said, adding that politicians in his
native Germany should not try to delay a controversial decision
on Cyprus until after a German federal election in September.
"There must be no doubt about this: if Cyprus gets no
external help, it will slide into default," said Asmussen.
He also warned that failing to help a systemically relevant
euro zone country would "put at risk progress made last year on
the euro crisis - and that would have high financial and
political costs".
Politicians in Germany's governing alliance and the
opposition are hesitant about granting Cyprus a 17.5 billion
($24 billion) bailout because of its status as a tax haven for
rich Russians, many of whom use it for money-laundering.
Asmussen said an aid package for Cyrpus would be "no one-way
street" and the government in Nicosia would have to fulfil
"tough conditions" including scaling down its financial sector
and introducing more banking transparency.
Cyprus will be high on the agenda of a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers in Brussels on Monday.