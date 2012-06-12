NICOSIA, June 12 Cyprus said on Tuesday it had
not taken any decision to apply for a European Union bailout but
said it remained one of its options ahead of the
recapitalisation of its second-largest bank this month.
"I want to be clear concerning various reports which suggest
the Republic has decided to go to the (EU) mechanism, or that
there have been contacts to this effect; I have to say there is
no such decision or any investigation of intent concerning
admission to the mechanism," government spokesman Stefanos
Stefanou said.
