WASHINGTON Feb 6 A troika of international
lenders said on Friday that staff-level talks aimed at
restarting aid to Cyprus had fallen short of an agreement, and
they stressed the need for Nicosia to fully reinstate a
foreclosure law.
"Given the further suspension of the effective application
of the foreclosure framework, reaching staff-level agreement on
the review was not possible during this visit," the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund said in a joint statement.
"The teams look forward to a timely completion of the review
as soon as the conditions are in place for a positive
conclusion," they added.
