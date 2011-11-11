Nov 11 Cyprus will support recapitalisation efforts of its Greek debt-laden banks but only after they exhaust their own efforts, and even though the state's present capabilities were limited, Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said on Friday.

Kazamias told an economics conference that any question of the island state resorting to aid from the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund would be a last resort, and that the state would do its utmost to prevent that option. Cypriot banks must increase their core tier 1 capital to over 9.0 percent by June 2012.

Kazamias also forecast the island's gross domestic product growth at 0.5 percent this year and 0.2 percent in 2012, and saw this year's fiscal deficit slightly lower than 6 percent of GDP, saying the government was committed to bringing it below 3.0 percent next year. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)