* Cyprus says presently limited in any aid to banks
* Finmin says confident banks can recap on their own
* Finmin says EFSF would be very last resort, must be
avoided
* Growth f'cast up, deficit projection falls
(Adds details)
NICOSIA, Nov 11 Cyprus said on Friday it
would help its Greek-exposed banks to boost their capital if
their own efforts fall short, but acknowledged that its capacity
to assist was constrained by the country's own fiscal
difficulties.
Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said support to the banks
could be extended only after they have made exhaustive efforts
to raise fresh capital themselves, which should include disposal
of non-core assets and cutting salaries and dividend payouts.
But, he later said, he believed banks could recapitalise on
their own, without requiring state support.
There has been growing speculation that Cyprus, which
represents just 0.2 percent of the euro zone economy, could need
a bailout to ease the burden of its bank's exposure to Greece,
fiscal difficulties which have been gradually mounting and a
loss of access to international capital markets.
"I want to stress that any recourse to the European support
mechanism is for us the very last resort and efforts must be
made to avoid that," Kazamias said in a prepared text of remarks
at an economic conference in Nicosia.
Cypriot banks must increase their core tier 1 capital to
more than 9 percent by June 2012. Preliminary assessments by the
European Banking Authority suggest it will require them to raise
3.6 billion euros -- about 20 percent of Cyprus's GDP -- though
the final figure could be considerably less, the Central Bank
said last week.
Kazamias said banks should issue shares, cut spending and
dispose of non-core assets.
"At a second stage, and only if banks exhaust all their
options and cannot raise the requisite capital will the state,
upon advice from the Central Bank, intervene, even though the
present capabilities are limited," Kazamias said.
In later comments to journalists, Kazamias said he believed
the state would not be required to come to banks aid.
"We believe that until this moment, from what the banks are
saying and doing, that there is no issue of the state
intervening in the Cypriot banks.
"It is believed that with their own actions they will be in
a position to cover needs as those have been defined."
Cyprus has been struggling to buffer itself against the
impact of its banks' exposure to Greece, seen at risk of a
sovereign debt default, and credit ratings cuts which have
caused yields on its bonds to spike, effectively shutting it out
of capital markets.
It recently signed a 2.5 billion euro bilateral loan with
Russia, which will cover refinancing requirements next year.
Kazamias forecast gross domestic product growth for Cyprus
of 0.5 percent this year - a revision upwards of previously
forecast stagnant growth, and 0.2 percent in 2012. The economic
impact of an explosion which destroyed its largest electricity
station this year was not as profound as initially thought, he
said.
He also offered lower fiscal deficit projections; saying the
shortfall would hover slightly under 6.0 percent of GDP in 2011
from an earlier range of 6.5-7.0 percent.
Cyprus, he said, was committed to keeping its deficit within
3.0 percent of GDP next year and would aspire to have a balanced
budget in 2014.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)