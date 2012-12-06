BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
NICOSIA Dec 6 Cyprus's economy will remain in recession in 2013 as austerity measures taken under an EU/IMF bailout will hamper output, but will lay the foundations for future growth, the island's finance minister said on Thursday.
In his annual keynote budget speech to parliament, Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly warned 2013 would be "particularly difficult" because of a poor external environment, the need to recapitalise Cyprus's banking sector exposed to Greece, and fiscal adjustment.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.