FRANKFURT Nov 16 Cypriot authorities should
focus on helping their banks bring down their high levels of
non-performing loans, the European Central Bank, the European
Commission and the IMF said in a joint statement on Monday.
While noting "favourable elements" in a recent Cypriot law
aimed at facilitating the sale of bad loans, the institutions
said more was needed.
"Reducing the excessive level of NPLs remains the number one
priority," they said after a review of the country's progress
under its bailout programme.
"Going forward, the authorities should take all necessary
actions to effectively implement this legislation, as well as
the insolvency and foreclosure frameworks, in order to
decisively reduce NPLs."
The parties also said they have reached staff-level
agreement on policies that could serve as a basis for completion
of the review, expected sometime early next year.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)