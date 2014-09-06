NICOSIA, Sept 6 Lawmakers in Cyprus on Saturday approved a foreclosures framework allowing banks to recoup their debts, under pressure from international lenders who threatened to withhold the next tranche of funding to the bailed-out island nation.

In a show of hands, the 56-member House of Representatives approved the framework with 47 votes.

The bill gives an important tool to banks, which are facing rising non-performing loans partly due to a crippling recession that is impacting borrowers' ability to repay their debts.

Cyprus required a 10 billion euro bailout from the European Union and the IMF in early 2013 after its heavy exposure to indebted Greece. Lenders had warned the foreclosures framework was necessary for Cyprus to get approval for the next tranche of 436 million euros in aid from its bailout later this month.

Cypriot banks have among the highest non-performing loan ratios in Europe, representing about 140 percent of economic output. The new framework, allowing banks to take act within months of borrowers defaulting, replaces a practice of recouping debts through the legal system which can take years.

In a separate motion, lawmakers approved by a majority that the foreclosures bill would not come into effect until the Cypriot government submitted a separate bill on insolvencies, scheduled by the end of the year.

That law would govern the treatment of specific groups of individuals based on their ability to repay their debts.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)