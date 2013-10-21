NICOSIA Oct 21 Cyprus's banking sector is expected to show further losses in 2014 as the economy worsens and banks book rising non-performing loans, but the sector is adequately capitalised, the head of its central bank said on Monday.

Panicos Demetriades also told lawmakers the island state would see an economic contraction of less than the 8.7 percent forecast by international lenders this year, but that risks were on the downside for 2014. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)