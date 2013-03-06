BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
NICOSIA, March 6 Cyprus's finance minister on Wednesday implicitly rejected a suggestion by its central bank chief that a levy be imposed on earnings from bank deposits, saying the cornerstone of confidence in a banking system was leaving deposits untouched.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, Cyprus Central Bank Governor Panicos Demetriades said Cyprus could install a special levy on capital gains from bank deposits to finance the restructuring of its banking sector. [ID:nL6N0BXH9V} (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: