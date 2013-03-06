NICOSIA, March 6 Cyprus's finance minister on Wednesday implicitly rejected a suggestion by its central bank chief that a levy be imposed on earnings from bank deposits, saying the cornerstone of confidence in a banking system was leaving deposits untouched.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, Cyprus Central Bank Governor Panicos Demetriades said Cyprus could install a special levy on capital gains from bank deposits to finance the restructuring of its banking sector. [ID:nL6N0BXH9V} (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)