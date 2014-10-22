NICOSIA Oct 22 The IMF said on Wednesday it
expected a narrower recession in Cyprus than it had previously
forecast for 2014, but it cautioned against "reform fatigue" in
the bailed-out euro zone nation after a new round of aid was
held up by a dispute over foreclosures.
On Wednesday the International Monetary Fund said it now
expects output to contract 3.2 percent this year, a full
percentage point less than its July estimate of the scale of the
fall in output.
It is the third time the IMF has revised its estimates this
year as Cyprus has defied expectations of a deeper recession
after coming close to bankruptcy 18 months ago.
Anticipating a modest return to growth next year, the IMF
said risks were however tilted to the downside.
A slowdown in the pace of reforms, including those needed to
arrest a spike in non-performing loans at banks, a weaker
euro-area recovery and a spillover impact on tourism from the
crisis in Ukraine could affect the outlook.
The IMF said there were delays in adopting an acceptable
foreclosures network on mortgages which would help restructured
banks deal with one of the highest non-performing loan
(NPL)ratios in Europe. Rising NPLs affect a bank's ability to
provide credit, thereby stymieing growth.
The Cypriot government lost a majority in parliament earlier
this year after junior coalition partners quit the governing
coalition.
"Since then, political opposition to the program has risen,
signs of reform fatigue have emerged, and vested interests have
been gaining traction," the IMF said in a staff report, part of
its regular consultations.
The report is separate from regular assessments done by the
IMF on the pace of Cyprus's economic reform programme.
The IMF and the EU, which is extending a 10 billion euro
loan to Cyprus under an adjustment programme running to
mid-2016, have withheld about 436 million euros in a new tranche
of aid until the foreclosures issue is settled.
Cyprus has received about half its bailout money so far. The
bailout was conditional on it shutting down major money-losing
bank Laiki and forcing depositors to give up 47 percent of any
bank savings above 100,000 euros in Bank of Cyprus to
recapitalise that lender.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)