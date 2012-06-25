June 25 Cyprus's president convened a gathering
of political leaders later on Tuesday to discuss economic
issues, amid speculation the country is poised to seek a bailout
and after Fitch cut its sovereign debt to non-investment grade.
The meeting would be held on Tuesday afternoon, a press
release from the presidency said.
Heavily exposed to the crisis in Greece, cash-starved Cyprus
needs to recapitalize its second-largest bank by Friday and is
trying to juggle its options between a bailout from the EU's
rescue fund or a bilateral loan from either Russia or China.
