NICOSIA May 30 The European Investment Bank,
the financing arm of the EU, said on Thursday it would consider
investing in an LNG terminal which Cyprus plans to construct in
coming years to tap natural gas in the east Mediterranean.
Discovery of the resource off Cyprus could help to ease a
grim economic outlook after authorities had to close one bank
and seize savings in a second in return for 10 billion euros in
aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund in
March.
Authorities have said they will go ahead with the
construction of a liquefied natural gas plant on the southern
coast, hoping to process Cypriot gas, and also potentially gas
discoveries from neighbouring states like Israel and Lebanon
with exports from around 2020.
"If that is the decision of Cypriot colleagues and friends
then we would be open, to have the necessary due diligence from
the banking point of view and from the technical point of view,"
EIB President Werner Hoyer told journalists.
Hoyer, in Nicosia to sign a 100 million euro investment loan
to Cyprus, was responding to a question on whether the EIB
would contemplate an investment in the plant.
The EIB has also been actively involved in funding the
introduction of technology to the island allowing a future
switch from now fuel-fired generators to those running on
natural gas.
At present heavily reliant on expensive heavy fuel for
energy generation, Cypriot consumers have among the highest
electricity bills in the EU, second only to Denmark.
Consultants estimate the first phase of the LNG facility,
including infrastructure and one delivery chain, will cost $6
billion. Authorities are looking at different financing options,
including possibly using LNG sales agreements as collateral for
loans.
U.S. energy firm Noble plans to launch an appraisal
drilling off Cyprus in June in connection with a previously
discovered reserve it estimated as holding between 5 and 8
trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. Two other firms, France's
Total and Italy's ENI, plan drillings off
Cyprus by 2015.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates a mean 122 trillion
cubic feet (3.5 trillion cubic metres) of recoverable gas lie in
the eastern Mediterranean basin, as well as 1.7 billion barrels
of recoverable oil. Much of it lies beneath the sea bed between
Cyprus, Israel and Lebanon.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)