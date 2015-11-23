NICOSIA Nov 23 Noble Energy has sought
approval from the Cypriot government to include Britain's BG
Group in a consortium holding rights over a natural gas
field in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus's energy minister
said on Monday.
Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Noble would remain administrator
over the offshore field, known as "Block 12", with it and BG
Group holding 35 percent each and Israel's Delek Group holding
30 percent.
The island's cabinet was expected to review the request in
early December.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)