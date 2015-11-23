NICOSIA Nov 23 Noble Energy has sought approval from the Cypriot government to include Britain's BG Group in a consortium holding rights over a natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus's energy minister said on Monday.

Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Noble would remain administrator over the offshore field, known as "Block 12", with it and BG Group holding 35 percent each and Israel's Delek Group holding 30 percent.

The island's cabinet was expected to review the request in early December. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)