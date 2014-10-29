NICOSIA Oct 29 The governments of Egypt, Greece
and Cyprus urged Turkey on Wednesday to stop trying to chart gas
deposits in areas of the east Mediterranean claimed by Cyprus,
saying the work was illegal.
Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is anxious to
develop the gas reserves in its so-called exclusive economic
zone -- an offshore region lying south of the island.
Turkey does not recognise Cyprus, ethnically split between
its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, and the government in
Nicosia has accused it of dispatching a research vessel to
collect seismic data in the disputed area.
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus met in
Nicosia on Wednesday to prepare for a summit between the three
nations next month, and condemned Turkey's actions.
"The ministers deplored the recent illegal actions
perpetrated within Cyprus's EEZ, as well as the unauthorised
seismic operations being conducted therein," they said in a
statement.
Cyprus discovered an estimated 5 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas in one offshore field in late 2011 and has licensed U.S.
energy firm Noble, Italy's ENI and France's
Total to search for gas.
"We are hopeful all activity in the eastern Mediterranean
will conform with international regulations ... understandings
which are based on good neighbourly relations," Egyptian Foreign
Minister Sameh Shukri told reporters, flanked by his Cypriot and
Greek counterparts.
The gas row has already triggered a suspension of peace
talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots on the island
partitioned by a 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a brief
coup engineered by the military junta then ruling Greece.
Egypt, which lies south of Cyprus, has penned a deal with
the Nicosia government recognising sea boundaries between the
two countries for the purpose of commercial exploitation. Cyprus
has also signed a similar deal with Israel.
Egypt is facing its worst energy crisis in decades, with
declining gas production and high consumption that has turned
the country from an energy exporter to a net importer in the
past three years.
Last week BG Egypt, a subsidiary of global energy company
BG, said it had held talks with Cypriot officials on the
potential of Cyprus supplying Egypt with gas.
Cyprus has become particularly keen to develop offshore gas
reserves as a potential source of revenue since it was compelled
to seek an international financial bailout in early 2013.
