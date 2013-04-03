PRAGUE, April 3 European economies have gone
through the worst of the debt crisis, but the situation still
remains delicate, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said on Wednesday.
"I believe that the EU has come through the worst of the
crisis but the situation is still fragile," he told reporters
during a visit to Prague.
Barroso said the EU had put an end to uncertainty over
Cyprus, but the agreed bailout programme now had to be properly
implemented to put the island's economy on a sustainable
footing.