PRAGUE, April 3 European economies have gone through the worst of the debt crisis, but the situation still remains delicate, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

"I believe that the EU has come through the worst of the crisis but the situation is still fragile," he told reporters during a visit to Prague.

Barroso said the EU had put an end to uncertainty over Cyprus, but the agreed bailout programme now had to be properly implemented to put the island's economy on a sustainable footing.