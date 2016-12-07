LONDON Dec 7 Technocrat-led politics in Europe has reached its limit, Cyprus' Finance Minister said on Wednesday, adding that his government planned to play a active part in the European Union's negotiations with Britain over its exit from the bloc.

"We shall be closely monitoring and actively participating in the Brexit process," Harris Georgiades said in a speech at an Economist event.

On broader EU politics, he added: "Through our EU membership we shall be highlighting that technocratic politics, obsessed by process and lacking democratic legitimacy has reached its limits." (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Marc Jones)