NICOSIA, Sept 10 One of Cyprus's primary bailout lenders said on Wednesday it was not satisfied with the way the island handled a key bailout condition, raising the possibility a new tranche of aid could be withheld.

Cypriot lawmakers passed legislation last week simplifying foreclosure processes, aimed at arresting rising levels of non-performing loans at commercial banks.

Lenders, who said approval of the motion was necessary for a new tranche of 433 million euros in aid, said the law fell short of requirements.

"While a detailed assessment is still ongoing, it appears clear that parts of the legislation voted through last Saturday, together with the foreclosures bill, are not compatible with the requirements of the MoU in this important policy area," said Simon O'Connor, European Commission spokesman on economic and monetary affairs.

Among points of contention were amendments inserted by lawmakers linking adoption of the foreclosures law with an insolvency framework, which is not expected to come into effect before the end of the year.

Cyprus is to received 10 billion euros from the EU and the IMF under a three-year bailout accord reached in early 2013. It has received about half that amount to date.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Ralph Boulton)