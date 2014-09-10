BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, Sept 10 One of Cyprus's primary bailout lenders said on Wednesday it was not satisfied with the way the island handled a key bailout condition, raising the possibility a new tranche of aid could be withheld.
Cypriot lawmakers passed legislation last week simplifying foreclosure processes, aimed at arresting rising levels of non-performing loans at commercial banks.
Lenders, who said approval of the motion was necessary for a new tranche of 433 million euros in aid, said the law fell short of requirements.
"While a detailed assessment is still ongoing, it appears clear that parts of the legislation voted through last Saturday, together with the foreclosures bill, are not compatible with the requirements of the MoU in this important policy area," said Simon O'Connor, European Commission spokesman on economic and monetary affairs.
Among points of contention were amendments inserted by lawmakers linking adoption of the foreclosures law with an insolvency framework, which is not expected to come into effect before the end of the year.
Cyprus is to received 10 billion euros from the EU and the IMF under a three-year bailout accord reached in early 2013. It has received about half that amount to date.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Ralph Boulton)
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
* Calls AGM on April 5 to approve proposal to distribute cash dividend of 30 fils per share for FY 2016