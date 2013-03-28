PARIS, March 28 Cyprus is sacrificing too much
for its European bailout, which is destroying the foundations of
the island's economy, its foreign minister told a French
newspaper.
"Europe is pretending to help us but the price to pay is too
high: nothing less than the brutal destruction of our economic
model," Ioannis Kasoulides told Thursday's edition of financial
daily Les Echos.
The euro zone agreed the 10 billion euro rescue package on
Monday following tough negotiations. It is the first to impose
losses on bank depositors, and one that looks set to push the
island deeper into an economic slump, shrink the banking sector
and cost thousands of jobs.
The banks reopen on Thursday after being closed for almost
two weeks, with tight controls imposed on transactions to
prevent a run on deposits.
Under the terms of the rescue, the second-largest bank,
Cyprus Popular, is being closed, and heavy losses
being inflicted on big depositors, many of them Russian.
Asked about why it had been so difficult to reach a deal on
the bailout, Kasoulides said: "We were not well enough prepared
and there was no solidarity on the part of the Europeans."
Kasoulides also blamed the European Central Bank, saying
that lending to Cyprus Popular, also known as Laiki, should have
been stopped before if it was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Without a bailout deal, Cyprus had faced certain banking
collapse and risked becoming the first country to be pushed out
of the European single currency.
Cyprus has about 68 billion euros in its banks - a vastly
outsized financial system compared to its economy and population
that attracted deposits from foreigners as an offshore haven.
Deposits above 100,000 euros in the two biggest banks, which
are not guaranteed by the state under EU law, will be frozen and
used to resolve Laiki's debts and recapitalise the Bank of
Cyprus, the island's biggest.