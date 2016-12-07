LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus will try again "soon" to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Wednesday.

"We shall have another go, having failed to convince our parliament with a proposal for an outright privatisation. We shall have another go soon proposing a minority stake to be offered to an investor," Georgiades said at an Economist event.

Cyprus attempted to sell a stake in Cyta last year as part of a sweeping privatisation programme that was part of an EU/IMF bailout in 2013. (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Marc Jones)