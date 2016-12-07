Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus will try again "soon" to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Wednesday.
"We shall have another go, having failed to convince our parliament with a proposal for an outright privatisation. We shall have another go soon proposing a minority stake to be offered to an investor," Georgiades said at an Economist event.
Cyprus attempted to sell a stake in Cyta last year as part of a sweeping privatisation programme that was part of an EU/IMF bailout in 2013. (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Marc Jones)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)