LONDON Dec 7 Talks over unifying the two parts of Cyprus will continue with Turkey, deputy minister for the Cyprus president said on Wednesday.

"It seems that there was now retraction from the Turkish Cypriot side (during talks last month). But what matters is that we will be there that the positions will continue and I hope with a good prospect (for unification) in mind," Constantinos Petrides said at an Economist event. (Reporting by Marc Jones)