BRIEF-Aflac says issued ¥60 bln principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 7 Talks over unifying the two parts of Cyprus will continue with Turkey, deputy minister for the Cyprus president said on Wednesday.
"It seems that there was now retraction from the Turkish Cypriot side (during talks last month). But what matters is that we will be there that the positions will continue and I hope with a good prospect (for unification) in mind," Constantinos Petrides said at an Economist event. (Reporting by Marc Jones)
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Citigroup Inc has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technology-friendly.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, agains