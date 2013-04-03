ATHENS, April 3 Cyprus should weigh whether it
is in its interest to abandon the euro, the leader of the
Mediterranean island's second-biggest party was quoted as saying
on Wednesday.
Nicosia should not rule out leaving the euro and consider it
as an option, Andros Kyprianou, secretary general of the
communist AKEL party, said in an interview with the
semi-official Athens News Agency.
"We do not hold absolute views on the issue of the euro
exit," Kyprianou was quoted as saying. "It remains on the table
as an option. It requires careful study and planning," he added.
Several Cypriot deputies, including from AKEL, had aired
similar views in recent parliamentary debates, after the euro
zone imposed severe losses on the island's bank deposit holders
as a condition for a 10-billion euro bailout.
AKEL controlled Cyprus's previous government under former
President Demetris Christofias, which lost power in an election
in February.