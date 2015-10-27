LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has revised guidance on a 10-year euro benchmark bond to a yield of 4.25%-4.30% with pricing expected within that range according to a lead.

Combined books for the new deal and tender/switch are in excess of 2.8bn.

The revised level compares to IPTs of 4.5% area and initial guidance of 4.375% area.

Pricing is expected later today via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura. Cyprus is rated B3/BB-/B+. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)