* Greek exposure Achilles heel for economy
* Cyprus faces crunch test this month
* Bank recap on sovereign writedown 10 pct Cypriot GDP
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 6 Cyprus is racing to meet an
end-June deadline to pump 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion) into
Cyprus Popular Bank - heavily exposed to Greek bonds -
but will struggle to attract investors as long as the outcome of
this month's election in Greece is unclear.
The island nation's only other option is finding the money -
about 10 percent of its economy - itself, raising the odds that
it will become the fourth euro zone country to be bailed out
after Ireland, Portugal and Greece.
It is an increasingly familiar example of how quickly
problems at just one bank can hurt government finances - even if
in this case, the sector was profitable and well regulated, and
had successfully raised capital in the past.
"Cypriot banks were pretty much OK all the way up to 2010.
They were quite conservative, never lent more than their
deposits and never invested in toxic assets. Then they lent
money to the Greek government, and those assets became toxic,"
said Fiona Mullen, an economist at Sapienta Economics.
With the Greek election on June 17 hanging in the balance,
and scenarios mounting about the possible exit of Greece from
the euro zone, bankers say that this is discouraging potential
investors in Popular.
"That is the single most important factor that is keeping
people, strategic investors, funds and others, from investing in
the Group," Michael Sarris, Popular Bank's non-executive
chairman, told Reuters in an interview.
"They (investors) are comfortable in helping cover the
existing capital requirements, but they are not comfortable at
the idea that it may end up being a lot more."
Cyprus, most of whose population is Greek Cypriot, has close
cultural, business and political links with Greece, but that
relationship has not been without difficulties as Greece's
economy has crumbled.
Once a linchpin of growth in Cyprus, Popular's capital
shortfall is a predicament for the euro zone's third-smallest
economy, which has been shut out of capital markets for a year,
hurt by its heavy reliance on Greece's troubled economy.
Small wonder then that Nicosia is considering all its
options - including some creative ones.
Popular has floated the idea of bundling its Greek assets
under one of its Greek subsidiaries, which could make it
eligible to take part in the recapitalisation planned under that
country's financial rescue by international parties.
"We have to sever the Greek operations of the Cypriot banks.
The Cypriot banking system has a gangrene. You have to sever the
part that is dangerous and grow it again," said economist
Stelios Platis, who has his own consultancy.
DARING PLAN
Popular, the country's second-largest lender, was hit by a
76 percent writedown on its holdings of Greek sovereign bonds in
its 2011 results, with an impairment loss of 2.3 billion euros,
depleting its capital buffers.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) told it to replenish
its coffers with an extra 1.97 billion euros, and Popular must
meet this requirement by June 30. So far it still faces a
shortfall of 1.8 billion euros.
If it needs extra equity, Nicosia has pledged to take up any
shares that are left over by investors.
In return, it would give the bank zero-coupon government
bonds, which the lender could then use as collateral to secure
loans from the European Central Bank.
Spain recently launched a similarly daring plan for Bankia,
the stricken lender which has asked for a hefty 19 billion euro
extra cash. But it is not clear whether the ECB and other
European authorities will approve such constructions.
And with yields on its debt trading at a prohibitively
expensive level above 13 percent, Cyprus has few options other
than seeking external aid if Europe rejects the plan.
"Entering a bailout with the EU appears inevitable," said
Symeon Matsis, an independent economist.
There is one escape route from such an embarrassing move.
Cyprus received a 2.5 billion euro bilateral loan from Russia
last year and is in talks with another country - rumoured to be
China - to come to its rescue.
Cyprus has traditionally had strong ties with Moscow, with
many Russians holding cash on the island. So far, the numbers
show that foreigners aren't worried.
Central Bank data for April show a 0.5 percent year-on-year
increase in total deposits in Cyprus to 71.6 billion euros. Of
that figure, there was a 29 percent increase in deposits by
other euro zone residents.
Of the Cypriot banks, Popular is the most heavily exposed to
Greek government debt, though the island's largest lender, Bank
of Cyprus used to hold a hefty slice of Greek sovereign
debt too, totalling 2.0 billion.
But Bank of Cyprus has whittled down its own capital
shortfall of 1.57 billion euros to just 200 million euros, and
plans to sell two insurance divisions to bridge the rest.
Hellenic seems to be escaping relatively unscathed,
holding only 100 million euros in Greek sovereign debt, which it
has already written down.
But economists fret that damage from Greek government debt
may be the tip of the iceberg, as Cypriot banks also have up to
23 billion euros of loans outstanding to companies and
individuals in Greece.
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Editing by Douwe Miedema and Giles Elgood)