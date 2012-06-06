June 6 Cyprus's finance minister said on Wednesday the island was "not necessarily" trying to avoid EU bailout assistance to prop up its Greek-exposed banking system, but it also wanted the fallback option of bilateral lending if EU partners attempted to attach conditions to potential aid.

"It's clear to us that, if we did proceed through the EFSF (European Financial Stability Fund), there are certain conditionalities which might not be acceptable to us. We had the experience of Ireland, and therefore we are a little bit wary in case conditions are applied," Vassos Shiarly told Reuters Insider. (Writing By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)