PARIS, March 19 France's finance minister played
down on Tuesday any broader threat to the euro from Cyprus's
dilemma over how to tax bank deposits and seal an international
bailout.
"There's no reason to have doubts about the euro zone based
on the Cyprus case," Pierre Moscovici told a news conference
when asked if the crisis in Cyprus had reignated concerns over
the bloc's single currency.
"It's up to the Cypriot government to take the right
decisions. I think they will and I know they will," he replied
when asked how deposits in Cypriot banks would be taxed as part
of the euro zone's bailout deal for the island.
