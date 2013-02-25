PARIS Feb 25 Talks must begin soon on an
international bailout for Cyprus so an agreement can be reached
by the end of March, the French and German finance ministers
said in a joint statement on Monday.
Pierre Moscovici and his German counterpart Wolfgang
Schaeuble welcomed the results of Sunday's presidential runoff,
which brought conservative Nicos Anastasiades to power.
"Discussions must begin soon to meet the objective of
reaching an agreement before the end of March," the statement
said. "We urge the troika and Cypriot authorities to make
progress on finalizing the 'memorandum of understanding'."