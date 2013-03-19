PARIS, March 19 The euro zone cannot lend more
to Cyprus than the 10 billion euro bailout it agreed at the
weekend, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Tuesday.
"Above 10 billion euros we are entering into a size of debt
that is not sustainable," Moscovici told reporters ahead of a
vote by Cyprus' parliament on a controversial bank deposit tax
that is part of the aid package.
Moscovici said France was in favour of a proposal to only
tax Cyprus bank deposits of over 100,000 euros, but that it was
up to Cyprus to decide where to draw the line on such taxes.