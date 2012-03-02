NICOSIA, March 2 Cyprus authorities say
they will drop charges against dozens of elderly women for
gambling after reports of their prosecution triggered disbelief
among the public.
Some 42 women aged between 60 and 98 had received a summons
to appear in court this month after police nabbed them playing a
local version of gin rummy at a private residence in 2009.
Gambling for even the smallest amounts - in the women's
case, police netted a total figure of about 100 euros ($130) -
is banned on the east Mediterranean island.
By contrast, online gambling, an industry which has an
estimated turnover exceeding 1 billion euros per year, is
unregulated although lawmakers plan to introduce legislation on
the matter next month.
"I asked for the file on the case and I immediately gave
instructions for prosecution to be suspended," Attorney-General
Petros Clerides told state television.
The women, dubbed "Supergrans" by one newspaper, say their
hobby helps keep their minds alert and allows them to socialise.
"What would they have expected us to do when we are 96,"
said Eftychia Yiasemidou. Now 98, the former schoolteacher says
she still indulges in her favourite hobby. "I only stopped about
20 days ago, temporarily, because of the cold weather," she told
the Politis daily.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
