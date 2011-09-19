NICOSIA, Sept 19 Cyprus has started final
preparations to drill for gas, a source close to the project
said on Monday, as the island pushed ahead with its exploration
plans despite warnings from Turkey, which questions its
jurisdiction.
"The process for drilling has started. It's a complicated
process to get to the area where the drilling will actually
start, where it (the drill) will hit the earth," the source, who
requested anonymity, told Reuters.
"Whether that will be today, tomorrow or the day after is
not clear, it depends on the experts at the site but the process
has begun."
A U.S. company, Noble Energy , has been commissioned
by Cyprus to explore in the area which lies south of Cyprus.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)