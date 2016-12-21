UPDATE 2-Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
LONDON Dec 21 Cyprus said on Wednesday it had picked Eni, Total and ExxonMobil for three oil and gas exploration licences in the Mediterranean close to where Eni made the biggest gas find in the past decade.
The Cypriot government awarded Eni and Total a joint exploration block, while Eni also won another on its own and a third went to ExxonMobil in partnership with Qatar Petroleum, the energy ministry said.
Statoil and Cairn together with Avner and Delek had also applied for licences but missed out.
Exploration opportunities in the Mediterranean's Levant basin have become more interesting following Eni's discovery of the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt last year that is estimated to contain a bumper 850 billion cubic metres of gas.
Eni has raised more than $2 billion in recent weeks with stake sales in the concession containing Zohr to Rosneft and BP. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher