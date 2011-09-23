By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Cypriot President Demetris
Christofias said on Thursday the east Mediterranean island
nation could open up more gas exploration drilling within a
year, a move that likely further antagonizes rival Turkey.
"This is the plan. The plan is to open new (exploration
blocks). We have only one now," Christofias told Reuters after
speaking to the Cypriot community at New York University.
"I could not assure you when exactly," he said, adding when
pressed that it could occur in the next 12 months.
"Maybe before. I don't exclude this," he said.
Earlier Christofias told the United Nations General
Assembly that Cyprus would be willing to share the benefits of
revenue from any gas find with Turkish Cypriots even before a
peace deal on the ethnically divided island is reached.
"It is for the benefit of Turkish Cypriots as well," he
said, reiterating a point made in his UN speech on Thursday.
Rhetoric over ownership of possible oil and gas deposits
has sharpened after a deterioration of relations between Turkey
and Israel, the discovery of massive gas fields by Israel and
plans by Cyprus to drill as early as next month.
Israel and the Greek-speaking government of Cyprus are
exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus is working with Noble Energy (NBL.N) to explore the
area that sits adjacent to the massive natural gas field
claimed by Israel on the southeast coast of the island.
EU-member Cyprus split during a 1974 Turkish invasion after
a brief Greek-inspired coup in which Turkey took control of the
island's north. Ankara maintains a military presence in
Northern Cyprus and says natural resources found offshore
belong to both communities.
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the
offshore drilling by estranged ally Israel and Cyprus as
"madness."
Turkey signed a deal with the breakaway Turkish Cypriot
state on Wednesday in the hopes of paving the way for offshore
gas exploration. The move by Ankara escalated regional tension
over energy reserves as it came one day after the Greek Cypriot
government said drilling had begun on the gas well.
Erdogan threatened to use naval escorts for oil and gas
exploration vessels heading toward the region, if necessary, as
part of efforts to explore the region's natural resources.
Cyprus is represented in the European Union by its
internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot government. Cyprus has
no diplomatic relations with Turkey, which has yet to respond
to calls from the European Union to open its ports and airports
to Greek Cypriot traffic.
Asked if he was afraid of Erdogan's naval escort statement,
Christofias said no. Rather it was "a matter of justice" that
his government was exercising its sovereign rights.
The opening of new exploration blocks could mean other
companies have the opportunity to bid for exploration
contracts. So far Noble remains the only one.
"With Noble we work well. Maybe with Noble, maybe, and with
other companies. A consortium of companies.... So we shall
see," Christofias said.
