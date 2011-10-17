* Cyprus to press ahead with second offshore licensing round

* May have schedule in place by end of the year - energy min

* Pro-govt newspaper says licences could be issued directly (Releads, adds energy minister's comment)

NICOSIA, Oct 17 Cyprus will press ahead with a second offshore licensing round for oil and gas and may have a schedule in place by the end of this year, its energy minister said on Monday.

Ethnically-split Cyprus has defied warnings from its rival and neighbour Turkey not to explore in the eastern Mediterranean, and is now drilling for gas south of the island.

"Our aim is to move ahead as soon as possible with a second licensing round," Cypriot energy minister Praxoulla Antoniadou said. "We should be ready to say how and when we will proceed before the end of this year," she said.

Cyprus's U.S. partner, Texas-based Noble Energy began drilling an offshore prospect a month ago bordering two significant gas discoveries made by Israel.

Turkey, the only country to recognise the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, opposes Cyprus's plans.

It says the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government has no authority to explore for hydrocarbons as long as the island's division is not resolved.

Ankara has sent its own research vessels with a military escort to the region, and says it will carry out exploration of its own unless the Greek Cypriots back down.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974, triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

On Monday a pro-government newspaper said Cyprus would either launch a licensing round among companies for expressions of interest, or directly assign licences to interested parties in the next two to three weeks.

The Haravghi daily, the mouthpiece of Cyprus's ruling Communist party AKEL, quoted unnamed sources saying legal advice was expected on how to proceed.

The Mediterranean island has no energy sources and is reliant on imported heavy fuel oil to power its energy grids.

Energy diversification has taken on added urgency since an accidental munitions blast destroyed Cyprus's largest power station in July, sapping the island's growth prospects to zero this year.

Licensing will also be seen as a key source of revenue for Cyprus, particularly if the exploratory drilling comes up with encouraging results.

Cyprus launched its first licensing round in 2007, granting an exploration licence to Noble a year later for a single block. It has 13 blocks in total, all running along the southern rim of the island. It was unclear from the report how many blocks would be put up for licensing.

Authorities believe the area now being drilled for gas, known as Block A or 12, may contain an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas. Israel's Leviathan, which lies nearby, contains an estimated 16 tcf, a size described as the world's biggest gas find of the last decade. (Editing by Anthony Barker)