NICOSIA, Oct 17 Cyprus will press ahead with a
second offshore licensing round for oil and gas and may have a
schedule in place by the end of this year, its energy minister
said on Monday.
Ethnically-split Cyprus has defied warnings from its rival
and neighbour Turkey not to explore in the eastern
Mediterranean, and is now drilling for gas south of the island.
"Our aim is to move ahead as soon as possible with a second
licensing round," Cypriot energy minister Praxoulla Antoniadou
said. "We should be ready to say how and when we will proceed
before the end of this year," she said.
Cyprus's U.S. partner, Texas-based Noble Energy
began drilling an offshore prospect a month ago bordering two
significant gas discoveries made by Israel.
Turkey, the only country to recognise the breakaway Turkish
Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, opposes Cyprus's plans.
It says the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot
government has no authority to explore for hydrocarbons as long
as the island's division is not resolved.
Ankara has sent its own research vessels with a military
escort to the region, and says it will carry out exploration of
its own unless the Greek Cypriots back down.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974, triggered by
a brief Greek-inspired coup.
On Monday a pro-government newspaper said Cyprus would
either launch a licensing round among companies for expressions
of interest, or directly assign licences to interested parties
in the next two to three weeks.
The Haravghi daily, the mouthpiece of Cyprus's ruling
Communist party AKEL, quoted unnamed sources saying legal advice
was expected on how to proceed.
The Mediterranean island has no energy sources and is
reliant on imported heavy fuel oil to power its energy grids.
Energy diversification has taken on added urgency since an
accidental munitions blast destroyed Cyprus's largest power
station in July, sapping the island's growth prospects to zero
this year.
Licensing will also be seen as a key source of revenue for
Cyprus, particularly if the exploratory drilling comes up with
encouraging results.
Cyprus launched its first licensing round in 2007, granting
an exploration licence to Noble a year later for a single block.
It has 13 blocks in total, all running along the southern rim of
the island. It was unclear from the report how many blocks would
be put up for licensing.
Authorities believe the area now being drilled for gas,
known as Block A or 12, may contain an estimated 10 trillion
cubic feet (TCF) of gas. Israel's Leviathan, which lies nearby,
contains an estimated 16 tcf, a size described as the world's
biggest gas find of the last decade.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)