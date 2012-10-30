Oct 30 Cyprus said on Tuesday it would start
negotiations with Italy's ENI, South Korea's Kogas
, France's Total and Russia's Novatek
for the potential development of natural gas fields
off the east Mediterranean island.
The negotiations would cover four offshore blocks lying
south and southeast of the island, and close to a gas find last
year for which U.S. based Noble Energy already has
concessions over, energy minister Neoclis Sylikiotis said.
"The reason we decided to move ahead with these four areas
is to create economies of scale, bearing in mind the synergies
from the geographic proximity to block 12," Sylikiotis told
reporters.
It would also contribute to the "sustained and sound"
economic development of Cyprus, he said. The island sought an EU
and IMF bailout in June after its commercial banks reported huge
losses to a debt crippled Greece, and authorities were unable to
tap international capital markets because of fiscal slippage.
Tuesday's decision concerns a joint bid by ENI and Kogas for
two offshore blocks, a joint bid by Total and Novatek for one
block, and a fourth bid by Total to develop a field on its own,
Cypriot authorities said.
Cyprus reported a significant natural gas discovery of
between 5 trillion and 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in
block 12 in late 2011.
Turkey, which is at diplomatic loggerheads with
ethnically-split Cyprus for decades, claims the island has no
authority to explore for gas offshore.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Marguerita Choy)