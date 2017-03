Sept 3 Cyprus's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the slowest quarterly pace of decline since the first quarter of 2012, data showed on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, the island's economy contracted 2.5 percent from April to June, compared to -3.9 percent in the first quarter of the year. Wednesday's second-quarter data was unchanged on flash estimates issued by the statistics department on Aug 14. (Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)