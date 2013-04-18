(Corrects votes cast to 601 (not 602) and votes against to 101 (not 102) after Bundestag changed the count)

BERLIN, April 18 Germany's lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favour of a bailout for Cyprus.

Of the 601 lawmakers in the Bundestag who voted on the 10 billion euro rescue, 487 backed it, while 101 opposed it and 13 abstained. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)