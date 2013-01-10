BERLIN Jan 10 A senior ally of Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday that German lawmakers would not
approve any aid to Cyprus unless the Mediterranean country
conformed to EU rules on transparency and money laundering.
Speaking to Reuters, Michael Fuchs, a deputy leader for
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, said it would
be just as difficult to win approval from his conservatives for
a Cyprus aid package as it would be from their coalition
partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), who expressed doubts on
Wednesday.
"In the conservative parliamentary group, the situation is
just as problematic as in the FDP," Fuchs said. "If Cyprus is
not ready to adopt EU rules on transparency and money
laundering, then there won't be any aid for Cyprus."