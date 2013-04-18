UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, April 18 There would be a high risk of contagion to other euro zone countries if Cyprus was allowed to go bankrupt, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a speech to parliament on Thursday before a vote to approve a bailout for the Mediterranean island nation.
Schaeuble also said that while uncertainty linked to the euro crisis was still weighing on markets, it had diminished considerably over the past months.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts