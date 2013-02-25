BERLIN Feb 25 A joint statement by the finance
ministers of France and Germany urging a bailout deal for Cyprus
by end-March marks no change in the stance of Germany's Wolfgang
Schaeuble that the tiny island state may not be systemically
relevant for the euro zone.
"There is no change of mind. The minister will not be pushed
... but one can strive for it (a deal) to go as quickly as
possible," Finance Minister Schaeuble's spokesman Martin
Kotthaus told a regular news conference on Monday.
"The minister and his French colleague wanted to express
hope with their statement that you will get real momentum into
the discussion, that that process will be quick (and that)
questions such as money laundering, tax issues, sustainability
and systemic relevance and such will be addressed quickly," he
added.