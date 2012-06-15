NICOSIA, June 15 Cyprus is "working away from the glare of publicity" to find solutions to recapitalise its banking system, the government said on Friday as it kept markets guessing how it would find the cash to prop up its second-largest bank this month.

One of Europe's smallest economies faces the prospect of following Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain in requesting a bailout from its EU partners, or seeking aid in a bilateral loan, possibly from Russia. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)